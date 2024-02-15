Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 112.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,938 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.19% of Flywire worth $42,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,341,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after buying an additional 2,239,940 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 2,255.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,117,000 after buying an additional 1,295,916 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $31,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 41,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,663. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -205.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

