Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 5,374 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.30% of Albany International worth $61,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,911,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 38.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 670,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 189.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 206,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 135,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 2,437.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 93,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Albany International by 32.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 89,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE:AIN traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.04. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $104.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIN. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

