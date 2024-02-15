Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $35,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.77. 234,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.19. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $241.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
