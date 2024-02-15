Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $52.89 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,234 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.61% of Churchill Downs worth $52,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.5 %

Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

