Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,424,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,045 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $43,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 116,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $5,853,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,756,911.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,377 shares of company stock valued at $18,881,296. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 45,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,649. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

