Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.20% of Calix worth $36,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Calix by 483.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CALX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,635. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

