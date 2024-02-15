Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 636,750 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,750 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.66% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $44,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Amundi bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRCT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.80. 30,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,105. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $51.39.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $174,487.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $174,487.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $3,061,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 808,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,409. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

