Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 14,801 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,801 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.53% of Huron Consulting Group worth $49,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 194,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $583,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $481,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $82,229.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,995.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,107,949.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $82,229.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,780. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,059. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.60.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

