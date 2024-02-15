Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 196,807 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,807 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.81% of Evolent Health worth $55,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,175 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 499.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 340,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 283,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 48.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.22. 136,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

