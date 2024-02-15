Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 201,875 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,875 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.64% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $39,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ELF traded up $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $169.69. The stock had a trading volume of 162,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,540. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $179.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.