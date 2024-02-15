Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 2,184 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in MSCI were worth $47,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after acquiring an additional 240,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after acquiring an additional 156,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,613,000 after acquiring an additional 194,606 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $575.95. 30,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $557.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.55. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.21.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

