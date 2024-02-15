Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 23,027 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,027 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.54% of UFP Industries worth $34,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.49.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

