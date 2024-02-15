Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 36,476 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,168,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,476 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $40,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Bancorp Price Performance

TBBK stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,106. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,315 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,647.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.