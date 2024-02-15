Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $59,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,265,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at United Therapeutics
In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
