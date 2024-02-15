Loop Capital Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Sell

Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $5.25.

BIG stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.37. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $37,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 376.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

