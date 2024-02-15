Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 1,222,044 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222,044 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.66% of AvidXchange worth $51,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 166.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $291,060.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,917,588 shares in the company, valued at $96,597,307.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,252 shares of company stock worth $1,118,065. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on AvidXchange
AvidXchange Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVDX traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 290,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,808. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.
About AvidXchange
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.
