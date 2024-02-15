Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 102.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 51.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at $22,047,979.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,548 shares of company stock valued at $496,210 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. 188,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.47. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

