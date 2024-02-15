Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 70.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after purchasing an additional 552,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 136.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 434,517 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.24. The stock had a trading volume of 178,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,454. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

