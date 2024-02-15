Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 70.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after purchasing an additional 552,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 136.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 434,517 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verisk Analytics Stock Performance
Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.24. The stock had a trading volume of 178,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,454. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Verisk Analytics
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.