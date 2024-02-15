Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 163,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Yelp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,171 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,141,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,141,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,152 shares of company stock worth $2,110,152. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.24. 227,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,383. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.53. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.