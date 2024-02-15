Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 290.3% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $251,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 19.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,780,000 after buying an additional 68,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PWR traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.23. 243,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,099. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.40. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.