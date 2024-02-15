Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 2,236,406 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236,406 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $50,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.63. 1,599,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780,780. The stock has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,224 shares of company stock worth $205,448. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

