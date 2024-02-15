Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 2,314,486 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314,486 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 105.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 20.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 451,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,865. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $48,874.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

