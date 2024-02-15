Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 50,200 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,315,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,393,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $556,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,648. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,984. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

