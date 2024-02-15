Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,952 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $65.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,731. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $66.23.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,177 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

