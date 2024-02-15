Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Magna International from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Magna International

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60. Magna International has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Magna International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 131.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.