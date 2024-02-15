Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $35.27 million and $32,776.60 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,310.93 or 1.00054729 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013488 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00172149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000824 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $31,379.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.