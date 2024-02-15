Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after buying an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after acquiring an additional 839,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,187,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,816,000 after acquiring an additional 588,625 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

