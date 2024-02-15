Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after buying an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5 %

C stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.