Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,861,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 12.1% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 135.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $147.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.99. General Electric has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $147.65. The company has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

