Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.7% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

