Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.275-2.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Manitowoc also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.950-1.550 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Manitowoc Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $576.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

