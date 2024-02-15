Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.32 on Monday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marchex by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marchex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

