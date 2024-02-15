Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.18-9.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.68. Marriott International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.180-9.520 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.20.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.68. 253,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,366. Marriott International has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $250.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $93,221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 75.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 806,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 348,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

