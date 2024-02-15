Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Up 8.4% in January

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71,490 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50,833 shares in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

