Matthew C. Giljum Sells 115 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $19,817.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,169.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arch Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $173.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.27.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 282,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,262,000 after acquiring an additional 247,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arch Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arch Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Arch Resources by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 502,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 85,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

