Maven Securities LTD Invests $1.09 Million in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,984,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,318,000 after acquiring an additional 294,302 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 170,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 189,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,490,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,099,000 after acquiring an additional 57,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 80,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,229. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

