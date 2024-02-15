Maven Securities LTD Invests $960,000 in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 37.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 46,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,788. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

FTC Solar Profile

(Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Featured Stories

