Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of IAC by 58.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 71.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of IAC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

IAC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,150. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on IAC

IAC Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.