Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.10% of RayzeBio at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in RayzeBio in the third quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter valued at $553,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter valued at $1,612,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter valued at $4,933,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter valued at $14,065,000.
NASDAQ:RYZB remained flat at $62.42 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 28,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,769. RayzeBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $62.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89.
Separately, William Blair cut RayzeBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.
RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.
