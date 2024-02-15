Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 200,000 Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.47% of Xperi as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 150.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Xperi Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ XPER traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 45,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,082. The company has a market capitalization of $489.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 78.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Xperi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.