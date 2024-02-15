Maven Securities LTD Takes $1.53 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Progyny by 136.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on PGNY. Truist Financial cut their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.
Progyny Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 31,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.95.
Insider Activity at Progyny
In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
