McEwen Mining Inc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.79) Per Share (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.79) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.73). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MUX opened at C$8.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.67. The company has a market cap of C$411.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.48. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.38 and a 12 month high of C$13.36.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

