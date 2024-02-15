Members Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,885 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 24.1% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $37,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $58.42. 293,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

