Members Advisory Group LLC Buys 139 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Members Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $459.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,314. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $462.74. The company has a market cap of $367.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $440.55 and its 200-day moving average is $417.17.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

