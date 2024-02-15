Members Advisory Group LLC Buys 139 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Members Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $459.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,314. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $462.74. The company has a market cap of $367.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $440.55 and its 200-day moving average is $417.17.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.