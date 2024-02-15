Members Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Members Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 0.2% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 55,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

MTUM traded up $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $178.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,760 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

