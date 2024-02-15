Members Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Members Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,484 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.9% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 177,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,017. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

