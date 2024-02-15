Mercury General Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.317 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Mercury General has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. Mercury General has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

NYSE MCY opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.74. Mercury General has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,942,000 after buying an additional 2,039,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mercury General by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,299,000 after buying an additional 299,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,732,000 after buying an additional 285,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mercury General by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after buying an additional 219,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 135,464 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

