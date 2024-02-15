Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 34,398 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total value of $16,156,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36.

On Friday, February 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total transaction of $15,737,772.96.

On Monday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85.

On Friday, January 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total transaction of $7,769,271.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $7,568,131.74.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16.

On Friday, January 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19.

NASDAQ:META opened at $473.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $485.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

