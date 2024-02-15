Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 34,398 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.69, for a total value of $16,156,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36.
- On Friday, February 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total transaction of $15,737,772.96.
- On Monday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85.
- On Friday, January 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total transaction of $7,769,271.56.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $7,568,131.74.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16.
- On Friday, January 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37.
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19.
Meta Platforms Price Performance
NASDAQ:META opened at $473.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $485.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Meta Platforms Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.