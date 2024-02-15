MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Michael J. Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total transaction of $3,416,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.03, for a total transaction of $3,170,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total transaction of $2,456,600.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total transaction of $2,458,550.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total transaction of $2,503,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total transaction of $2,569,150.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.91, for a total transaction of $2,539,550.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.16, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $2,347,500.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael J. Saylor sold 4,800 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.51, for a total transaction of $2,397,648.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $769.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $566.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.92. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $774.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

