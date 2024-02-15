Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 1,755 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 139,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after buying an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,189,000 after buying an additional 74,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 51,410 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHT traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $547.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.81. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 230.16%.

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.